Light rain over Pune, heavy spells likely in ghats: IMD

During the past 24-hours, rainfall recorded over Pune was Shivajinagar – 3.7mm, Pashan – 2.8mm and Lohegaon – 3.6mm. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light intensity rainfall over Pune city though partially cloudy sky conditions developing on Thursday. Pune district’s ghat areas could witness isolated heavy rain on the day.

The city’s maximum temperature will be close to 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature on Thursday was 21.7 degrees Celsius.

The southwest monsoon will be subdued over Maharashtra during the rest days of this week, the IMD has said.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 04, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 40 – Satisfactory

