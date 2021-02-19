Light rain, hail bring pleasant weather in Pune

Pashan reported 0.6mm whereas there were rainfall traces (less than 1 mm) in the rest parts of the city. (File)

Pune city Friday woke up to pleasant weather in the backdrop of some light rainfall and sporadic hail reported on Thursday evening. Pashan reported 0.6mm whereas there were rainfall traces (less than 1 mm) in the rest parts of the city.

The city’s temperatures on Friday largely remained unchanged, with the minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar — 16.3 degrees, Pashan — 16.3 degrees and Lohegaon — 15.7 degrees. Overcast sky conditions will dominate the city’s weather with chances of light intensity rain expected post noon.

With partly cloudy sky conditions expected during the afternoon hours of Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the city’s day temperature to be around 31 degrees Celcius. But the night temperatures could hover between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Friday was 103, that is, in the ‘Moderate’ category and the SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggests that the AQI will remain at 111 on Saturday.