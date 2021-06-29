Light rain, cloudy weather in Pune today: IMD

Pune will experience partly cloudy sky conditions and very light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31.2 degrees and the minimum temperature at 21.3 degrees.



The India Meteorological Department has forecast very light rain on the day. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Tuesday over Pune was – Shivajinagar – 18.2mm, Lohegaon – 5.8mm and Pashan – 2mm.

The southwest monsoon remains subdued over Maharashtra.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 29, 2021

Pune city AQI – 37 – Satisfactory

