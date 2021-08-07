Light rain, cloudy Saturday over Pune: IMD

The city did not receive any significant rain during the last 24 hours.(Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune city on Saturday will experience cloudy sky conditions and widespread light rainfall.

The city did not receive any significant rain during the last 24 hours.

There are no active monsoon weather systems over Maharashtra, as a result of which the rainfall over the state will remain subdued till early next week.

The maximum temperature on the day is forecast to be 30 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature was 22.4 degrees.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) will be in the ‘Satisfactory’ category with the AQI forecast at 43 on Saturday, as per the SAFAR air quality assessment issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.