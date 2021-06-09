Light rain and cloud conditions over Pune on Wednesday

June 9, 2021 10:06:13 am
With the Southwest monsoon likely to revive during the next 24 hours, the Konkan region is likely to receive enhanced rainfall over the next three days.
However, rainfall over Pune will be realised mainly towards the early evening hours and could be accompanied by lightning and thunder.
Presently, there is no weather system directly affecting Pune but north Maharashtra is under the influence of strong westerly winds and the presence of a cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region.
On Wednesday, Pune will continue to experience cloudy sky conditions and there are chances of light intensity rainfall.
The day temperature will remain close to 32 degrees whereas the minimum temperature is expected around 22 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 09, 2021
Pune city AQI – 43 – Satisfactory
