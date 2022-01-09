Light rain and windy conditions to last for next 48 hours: IMD

Pune residents woke up Sunday to moderate rainfall and windy conditions, which is unusual for the city in January. Day temperature over Pune and neighbouring areas fell and settled around 27 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature was comparatively warmer than usual.

Parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Magarpatta and Lavale reported light to moderate intensity rain for two hours while Pune experienced heavily overcast sky conditions throughout the day. Over the weekend, rainfall was also reported in parts of Mumbai and some districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

On Sunday, cold day conditions prevailed across the state with the maximum temperature in Konkan and Marathwada between 2 to 4.5 degrees below normal. In Maharashtra, both the maximum and minimum temperature recorded over Mahabaleshwar were significantly below normal and stood at 20.7 degrees Celsius and 12.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

The IMD said a western disturbance was present over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and its induced cyclonic circulation was prevailing over northeast Rajasthan. A trough line from this system ran up to Marathwada.

“Heavy moisture feed from the winds coming from the Arabian Sea over central and northwest India will continue till Monday. The wind confluence with those coming from the Bay of Bengal will affect eastern parts of the country for the next four to five days,” the IMD said in its weather update on Sunday.

As such, parts of Maharashtra will come under the influence of this wind confluence till January 12 and thunderstorm and lightning are forecast over Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra districts in the next two days.