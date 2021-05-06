Light rain and hail likely in Pune on Friday: IMD

During afternoon hours, the Met office has predicted light intensity rainfall and hail at isolated places in the city on Friday.

Light intensity rain and thunder, lasting less than an hour, was reported from isolated parts of the city on Thursday.

The city’s maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 38.2 degrees and at Lohegaon, it was 39.5 degrees on Thursday.

According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, the trend of warmer than normal temperature during night will continue. On Friday, the minimum temperature could hover between 24 and 25 degrees whereas the day temperature could range between 37 and 38 degrees over Pune.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 07, 2021