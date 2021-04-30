Light rain and hail forecast over Pune on Saturday

The IMD has said that the city could experience light intensity rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail at isolated places on Saturday. (File photo)

Gusty winds and light intensity rain was reported from some parts of Pune for less than an hour on Friday.

The weather on Friday turned cloudy by the late afternoon hours. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 38.8 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department has said that the city could experience light intensity rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and hail at isolated places on Saturday. The maximum temperature over the city would be about 38 degrees whereas the minimum temperature could see a marginal fall and settle at 21 degrees on Saturday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 01, 2021