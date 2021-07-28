Light rain and cloudy skies to dominate over Pune on Wednesday

Rainfall over Pune on Wednesday was Shivajinagar – 3.9mm, Pashan – 3mm and Lohegaon – 4.8mm. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune city will experience partly cloudy conditions through Wednesday and the India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain.

Pune district’s ghat areas could receive intense heavy spells on the day.

Rainfall over Pune on Wednesday was Shivajinagar – 3.9mm, Pashan – 3mm and Lohegaon – 4.8mm.

The southwest monsoon is active over north Madhya Maharashtra.

The maximum temperature over Pune city is expected to be 30 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature on Wednesday was 20.4 degrees Celius.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 28, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory

