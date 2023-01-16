scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

‘Lift stopped with a jolt… It was frightening,’ says Dr Hardikar who was with Ajit Pawar during mishap

Ajit Pawar said the lift came down suddenly from the fourth floor with a thud.

Dr Sharad Hardikar (right), renowned surgeon, was with Ajit Pawar and two others in the lift when the incident occurred.
Listen to this article
‘Lift stopped with a jolt… It was frightening,’ says Dr Hardikar who was with Ajit Pawar during mishap
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“It was frightening,” said 90-year-old Dr Sharad Hardikar as he recalled the incident on Saturday afternoon when he, along with senior NCP leader and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, was in an elevator when it stopped with a thud between the first and second floors of a new multispecialty hospital in Pune’s Wakad.

The founder and director of Pune’s Hardikar Orthopaedic Hospital was at the inaugural event of Swarn Multispecialty Hospital at Wakad when the mishap occurred. “There was a power outage and the elevator stopped with such a jolt that it could have led to back pain,” he said. Pawar and Dr Hardikar were accompanied by Dr Uday Pote, founder of the hospital and a former student of Dr Hardikar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Hardikar said the power outage was brief but they were all worried whether the lift would climb up or go down. Dr Pote also told The Indian Express that there was a bit of panic due to the brief power failure. “However, we all stepped out of the lift on the first floor and walked down to the ground floor for the function,” he added.

When contacted, Dr Madan Hardikar, chief orthopaedic surgeon at Hardikar hospital and Dr Sharad Hardikar’s son, said the incident led to a bit of anxiety among family members. “Since the lift had stopped with a jolt there was a concern, especially as my father is 90 and has an age-related osteoporotic spine. We gave him muscle relaxants and he is doing fine,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...

Speaking about the incident at an event in Baramati on Sunday, Pawar said the lift came down suddenly from the fourth floor with a thud. “I am not lying, but today it would have been a Shraddhanjali event… He (pointing to someone on the stage) was with me, he almost broke open the lift and pulled me out. Then we helped Dr Hardikar out. He received minor injuries,” Pawar shared.

More from Pune

Dr Sharad Hardikar, who set up his hospital 55 years ago, was back in his consulting room on Monday morning. Sharing the secret to his fitness, the senior orthopaedic surgeon who is now writing his autobiography, said, “It is a combination of three things – keep yourself occupied with work that you are interested in, exercise to keep fit and have a peaceful mind.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:31 IST
Next Story

‘Don’t use my name to attack Cristiano’: Bruno Fernandes hits back after fans interpreted post-derby comments as dig on Ronaldo

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close