Life convict found hanging inside open prison, cops suspect suicide

In a suspected case of suicide, a 53-year-old inmate undergoing life imprisonment at Yerawada Open Prison was found hanging inside one of the barracks Thursday afternoon. A probe has been launched into the sequence of events by the Pune Police.

The police have identified the deceased as Ganesh Tambe, who was undergoing life imprisonment in a case of murder of his wife and two children in Virar area of Mumbai. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2011.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar said, “The inmate was found hanging inside a barrack of the Yerawada Open Prison. Primary probe points to suicide. We are probing the sequence of events before he was found dead and possible reason behind him dying by suicide.”

After the medical examination pronounced him dead, the local police were called in and a probe was launched Thursday night, the police said.

Yerawada Open Prison is located next to the high security Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. The open jails are minimum security prisons and house inmates who have a record of good behaviour and show signs of correction during their sentence.