Meet Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, the new chief of India’s largest Army command

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain took over as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Southern Command on Wednesday. Upon taking charge, he stressed operational readiness in the strategically critical Rann and Creek sector under the Southern Command.
Lt Gen Jain succeeds Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, who has taken over as the vice-chief of the Army staff.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Jain was commissioned into the Mahar Regiment in June 1988. Over a distinguished career spanning close to four decades, he has held a wide range of command and staff appointments across diverse operational environments.
Lt Gen Jain has commanded an infantry battalion in semi-developed terrain as well as in a United Nations mission in South Sudan, an Infantry brigade in a Strike Corps, a counter-insurgency force and a pivot corps in the Northern Command.
His operational experience includes participation in Operation Pawan, service as a military observer with the United Nations mission in Ethiopia and multiple tenures in high-altitude areas and counter-insurgency operations along the Line of Control and in the Northeast. He is also the colonel of the Mahar Regiment.
Prior to assuming the charge of the southern Army commander, he served as the chief of staff at the headquarters of the Southern Command, where he contributed significantly to capability development, force restructuring, and overall operational preparedness, the Army said in a press statement.
Lt Gen Jain has attended the higher command course at Army War College and the National Defence Course in Kenya. In recognition of his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Sena Medal.
“On assuming command, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Southern Command War Memorial and received a Guard of Honour at Headquarters Southern Command. He stated that the Command will continue to focus on operational readiness across its diverse areas of responsibility, including deserts, the Rann and Creek sector, coastline, island territories and hinterland. He emphasised strengthening jointness, indigenous capability development and technology absorption under the JAI (Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation) framework and directed all ranks to maintain high standards of preparedness, professionalism and combat readiness in line with evolving operational challenges,” the press statement from the Army stated.
The Southern Command is the largest command of the Army as far as the geographical area is concerned. Its area of responsibility is spread over 11 states and four Union Territories, covering almost 41 per cent of India’s land mass. Its formations and units include 43 training establishments and 56 military stations or cantonments.