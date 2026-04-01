Meet Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, the new chief of India’s largest Army command

Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain took over as the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Southern Command on Wednesday. Upon taking charge, he stressed operational readiness in the strategically critical Rann and Creek sector under the Southern Command.

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Lt Gen Jain succeeds Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, who has taken over as the vice-chief of the Army staff.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Jain was commissioned into the Mahar Regiment in June 1988. Over a distinguished career spanning close to four decades, he has held a wide range of command and staff appointments across diverse operational environments.

Lt Gen Jain has commanded an infantry battalion in semi-developed terrain as well as in a United Nations mission in South Sudan, an Infantry brigade in a Strike Corps, a counter-insurgency force and a pivot corps in the Northern Command.