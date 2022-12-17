scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Letter with forged signatures of cops sent to Maharashtra CM, HM; case filed

Tukaram Nale lodged the first information report in this case at the Bundgarden police station on Thursday. Police said Nale works as a 'reader' of Additional Commissioner of Police Namdev Chavan, who has been transferred recently from Pune City Police.

An offence of cheating and forgery has been lodged against the unidentified person who sent the letter. (Representational/File)
An offence has been lodged against an unidentified person for sending a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis with forged signatures of police personnel. The letter sought the transfer of a senior officer from Pune City Police.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister’s Office and Fadnavis’s office received a letter seeking Chavan’s transfer.

The letter, which contained defamatory content about Chavan, carried the forged signatures of a senior police inspector and few sub-inspectors from Pune City Police.

An inquiry by the office of the state Director General of Police revealed that these police officers had not sent any such letter, and their signatures had been forged.

An offence of cheating and forgery has been lodged against the unidentified person who sent the letter.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 02:47:15 am
