LeT terror funding: ATS probing links between J&K worker, Pak-based operative

The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing the links and financial transactions between “Umar”, a Pakistan-based terror operative and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Shaban Attu, a 31-year-old arrested from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for his alleged involvement in funding and recruitment for banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). ATS chief Vineet Agarwal confirmed the action and said this was the fourth arrest in this case.

Attu was held from Doda district on June 10. After taking his transit remand from a local court, ATS sleuths brought him to Pune and produced him before special judge S R Navandar on Tuesday. ATS alleged that Attu transferred Rs 10,000 to accused Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata (28), who was earlier arrested from Pune on May 24. A native of Buldhana district of Maharashtra, Junaid worked at a scrap dealer’s shop in Dapodi area of Pune.

Seeking Attu’s custody, investigation officer, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Arun Waykar told the court that during the money transfer to Junaid, Attu received the “One Time Password (OTP)” for the financial transaction on his cell phone. Probe into this transaction helped ATS in identifying and arresting Attu.

Attu is suspected to have received money from the absconding accused, Umar, who is based in Pakistan. Waykar told the court that ATS wants to probe the links between Umar and Attu and other arrested accused. ATS is probing whether more persons allegedly received money from LeT operatives. The court granted police custody to Attu till June 21.

Junaid’s was the first arrest in the case. Then on June 2, the agency arrested Aftab Hussain Shah (28), a carpenter from Kishtwar in J&K. ATS also named two more persons, Umar and Hamidullag Zargar, as wanted accused in this case. On Tuesday, the ATS claimed that Umar is based in Pakistan.

According to the ATS, Junaid was allegedly a part of a WhatsApp group titled “Ansar Gazawat-ul Hind Tawheed” created by the wanted accused Zargar. ATS alleged that “anti-national” content was being posted in this group since 2021 and that its members were “provoked”. The name of the group is similar to that of a group alleged to have LeT links.

During investigation, ATS claimed to have recovered five mobile phones from Junaid. ATS had told the court that Junaid procured 11 SIM cards for creating and using “seven WhatsApp and 15 Facebook accounts”. Officials said he used these accounts to tap the youth as potential recruits for the LeT.

On June 10, ATS took custody of Inamul Haque (20), who was already lodged in the Deoband sub jail in Saharanpur, following his arrest by the UP ATS for his alleged links with the LeT operatives in Pakistan. Haque hails from Girrdih in Jharkhand. On Monday, a Pune court granted Haque’s police custody till June 24. According to ATS, Haque was in contact with Junaid and his role is being further investigated.

On Tuesday, the ATS also produced accused Aftab Hussain Shah before the court and sought his custody to probe into fresh leads obtained following Attu’s arrest. Advocate Yashpal Purohit opposed it saying Shah was already in ATS custody for 12 days. The court however remanded Shah to police custody till June 16.