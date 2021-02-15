Less than 90 healthcare workers get second dose of Covid vaccine in city

Beneficiaries receive the second dose of Covishield Vaccine on Monday at Kamala Nehru Hospital. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Dr R S Wadia, 85-year-old neurophysician at the Ruby Hall Clinic, was among the first ones to get the second and final jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in Pune on Monday. “From the time of smallpox, all vaccines have been useful. It just makes good sense to take the vaccine,” Dr Wadia said and appealed against any vaccine hesitancy.

Dr R S Wadia received the jab at Ruby Hall and was monitored for the mandatory half hour post vaccination. (Express photo) Dr R S Wadia received the jab at Ruby Hall and was monitored for the mandatory half hour post vaccination. (Express photo)

“We need to keep our country and the world safe,” he said.

The process of administering the second dose of the vaccine againat corornavirus infection started at various centres in the city after the inoculation drive was launched on January 16. But at a majority of hospitals with vaccination centres, the second and final dose could not be administered due to glitches in the CoWin digital platform.

In Pune Municipal Corporation areas, across 28 vaccination centres, less than 90 healthcare workers got the second and final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The software was not functional at various hospitals when the vaccination drive had started on January 16 and according to the system, it will now reflect when the second dose should be administered, said Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital. Hospitals such as Noble, Bharti and Deenanath Mangeshkar could not even start the process of administering the second dose of the vaccine due to software-related glitches.

Meanwhile, Dr Wadia, who was monitored for the mandatory half-an-hour post vaccination, later attended his outpatient department. On how he manages this hectic schedule, he said, “My students and patients are what keep me engaged.”

Dr Manisha Karmarkar, chief operating officer of Ruby Hall Clinic, said initially they were supposed to start the vaccination on February 13. However, officially, the second dose was administered on Monday and Dr Wadia was among the first ones to get the jab.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Overall, 3,500 persons were registered for getting the vaccine shot at Ruby Hall Clinic, of which 2,400 have been administered the vaccine.

At Ruby Hall Clinic, 23 healthcare workers were given the second dose while at Sassoon General Hospital, a total of 37 got the dose. Kamala Nehru Hospital administered the second dose of the vaccine to 11 healthcare workers.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, said technical experts were working to resolve software-related issues.

Serum Institute of India Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla and CEO Adar Poonawalla had visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Ruby Hall Clinic and observed the roll-out of the vaccine. The Poonawallas had visited the centre on Friday and later Adar Poonawalla had tweeted about the “excellent set-up”.