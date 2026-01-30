To deal with leopard attacks, training conducted for Emergency Response Units in Junnar

A special training session was conducted for the Emergency Response Units (ERUs) and Forest Department staffers in wake of rising human – leopard conflict in Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur and Rajugurunagar talukas of Pune district.

The training focused on reducing the severity of risks associated with leopards attacks through capacity building, preparedness, rapid response, assessment of the intensity and spread of incidents, and implementation of appropriate mitigation and rescue measures, stated a press release issued today by assistant conservator of forest (ACF – Junnar Division) Amrut Shinde.

As per the release, 233 villagers in Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur and Rajugurunagar talukas were declared as “affected areas” in June 2024 due to the frequent attacks on humans by the leopards.

The press release further stated that “as per a study handed over to the Junnar Forest Division by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun, the leopard density in Junnar and adjoining areas is estimated at six to seven leopards per 100 square kilometres.”

“This study by WII, Dehradun, was conducted in 2021… In a move to reduce the threats of leopard attacks, a training session was conducted for the Emergency Response Teams under the guidance of Conservator of Forest (Pune) Ashish Thakare and deputy conservator of forest Prashant Khade, on January 27,” said ACF Shinde.

As many as 51 members of the ERUs and 28 forest department staffers from Junnar, Otur, Manchar, Ghodegaon, Khed, Chakan and Shirur forest divisions, attended the training session.

ACF Smita Rajhans, Range Forest Officers Pradip Chavan, Chaitanya Kamble, Yash Jadhav, Vikas Bhosale, Kunal Limkar, honorary wildlife warden Dhananjay Kokane, were also present.

During the training session, experts Nachiket Utpat and Kiran Rahalkar of the Rescue Charitable Trust, provided guidance provided guidance on leopard search and control operations, including tracking movement, cage placement, use of trap cameras, drone-based observation of animal behaviour, and assessing movement patterns from aerial drone surveys, the press release stated.

It further mentioned that experts Nachiket Avdhani and Shreyas Kamble gave demonstrations of using thermal drone cameras at night and other periods for searching leopards in sugarcane farms and dense forest areas.

Participants were trained on how to reach leopard attack incident spots immediately, in coordination with forest, police and health department, to ensure public safety.

Participants were also informed about steps that should be taken for providing urgent medical help to leopard attack victims, carrying out patrolling and awareness drives for citizens.

Forest officials said there are several irrigation projects in the jurisdiction of Junnar Forest Division. Due to availability of water, many sugarcane, banana, grapes and pomegranate farms are visible in the region. These farms provide good hiding spots for leopards. Also, pets in the area are easy prey for the leopards, the press release stated.

The state forest department has rescued 184 leopards in the Junnar division in the past five years, with most being saved from open wells. Increased awareness sessions and efforts to cover these wells have contributed to a decline in such incidents over time. From 54 in 2020-2021, the number of leopards rescued from open wells has declined to 37 in 2023-24 and 27 in 2024-25.

The Junnar Forest Division has seen a sharp rise in human–leopard conflict in recent weeks, with at least three people — including two children — getting killed since October 2025 and several more injured in leopard attacks.