Leopard spotted on R&DE campus yet to be traced; institute seeks more vigilance, movement precautions

AFTER AN inclusive search and rescue operation for the leopard sighted on the campus of DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment, Engineers (R&DE) in Pune two weeks ago, officials from the facility and Forest Department have put in place long-term movement precautions on the campus and surrounding areas with forest cover.

The Pune Forest Department and wildlife rescue experts from ResQ Charitable Trust had launched a search operation in the early hours of August 23 after a leopard was sighted around 3.30 am inside the campus of the R&DE, a key facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) located on Alandi Road in Pune. In spite of efforts that involved use of camera drones and camera traps, thermal cameras, trap cages and sniffer dogs from the Forest Department, the leopard could not be traced.

Officials said the leopard was spotted again on two occasions after the first sighting, but could not be rescued. Assistant Conservator of Forest for Pune, Ashutosh Shendge, said, “The initial operation confirmed the presence of the leopard on the campus. But even after concerted effort, the leopard could not be rescued. While we called off the full-scale effort five days after the first sighting, we have continued to monitor the situation closely. Security officials at the facility, experts from the ResQ Trust and our department are continuously monitoring the situation. We have directed authorities at the facility to continue exercising movement precautions, especially during the night.”

The area where the leopard was sighted has thick tree cover and is located adjacent to a dense forest area. Along with R&DE, the area has two other defence establishments — General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) and Centre of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) – and a Training Battalion of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. Forest officials said there was ample hiding space on these campuses due to dense forest cover and adequate prey base — stray dogs, rabbits and pigs — thus making it an ideal habitat for leopards. Some of the camera traps remain installed and are regularly monitored by Forest Department.

PM Kurulkar, director of R&DE, said, “We have put several measures in place with regards to movement precautions and patrolling. Staffers and residents have been instructed not to step out alone and preferably use four-wheelers.”

“We have stepped up patrolling in the night and have put in place a standard operating procedure for security teams. We have also informed residential societies in the neighbourhood to be vigilant and exercise movement precautions,” he added.

Forest officials said part of the compound wall of the establishment is being reconstructed and it has been temporarily secured with tin sheets. The leopard is suspected to have ventured into R&DE campus through the gaps in these tin sheets.

R&DE (Engineers), a premier facility of the DRDO, is engaged in development of various engineering systems for the Indian defence forces.

Earlier this year, in the third week of March, a leopard had ventured into the campus of Mercedes-Benz India in Pune’s Chakan. The animal was rescued before noon by Forest Department personnel and wildlife rescue experts with the help of local police.