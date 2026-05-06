Leopard spotted near Durga Devi hill in Pimpri-Chinchwad; search op on

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A leopard has been sighted in the forested area behind Durga Devi temple in the Dehuroad-Ravet-Mhaskewasti belt, triggering concern among residents of nearby localities. The Forest Department launched a joint search operation late Tuesday night to trace the animal and ensure public safety.
Om Prakash Bahiwal, chief of Disaster Management Cell at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), confirmed the development. “A leopard’s movement was spotted in the dense forest area behind Durga Devi hill, and a joint search operation was started immediately. Forest Department and Fire Brigade teams are working together, but the leopard has not been rescued so far as it keeps changing its location,” he told The Indian Express.
“The leopard has not attacked any human yet, and efforts are ongoing to trace its exact location. During summer, due to scarcity of food and water, leopards tend to wander into newer areas in search of prey. That stretch of dense forest near Durga Devi hill is ideal for them to rest and stay concealed,” he said, adding that police and local residents have been advised to take necessary precautions.
The Forest Department is expected to decide shortly on deploying cameras to monitor the animals’ movement and plan the next course of action.
This is not an isolated incident in the Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In February 2025, a leopard strayed into the densely populated Nigdi Pradhikaran neighbourhood, sending residents into a panic. The adult male, estimated to be around six years old, was first picked up on CCTV cameras in the early hours of the morning, pacing along the boundary wall of a residential bungalow – just metres away from a park where children had been playing.
A multi-agency rescue operation that followed lasted several hours before the leopard could be tranquillised. It was then transported in a rescue ambulance for medical evaluation at the Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre in Bavdhan.