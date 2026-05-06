Leopard spotted near Durga Devi hill in Pimpri-Chinchwad; search op on

“A leopard’s movement was spotted in the dense forest area behind Durga Devi hill, and a joint search operation was started immediately", Om Prakash Bahiwal told The Indian Express.

A leopard has been sighted in the forested area behind Durga Devi temple in the Dehuroad-Ravet-Mhaskewasti belt, triggering concern among residents of nearby localities. The Forest Department launched a joint search operation late Tuesday night to trace the animal and ensure public safety.

Om Prakash Bahiwal, chief of Disaster Management Cell at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), confirmed the development. “A leopard’s movement was spotted in the dense forest area behind Durga Devi hill, and a joint search operation was started immediately. Forest Department and Fire Brigade teams are working together, but the leopard has not been rescued so far as it keeps changing its location,” he told The Indian Express.