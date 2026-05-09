Now, leopard spotted near Mercedes Benz plant in Pune’s Chakan

The leopard near the factory; guard a few metres away as the leopard stands camouflaged by the vegetation

A leopard was spotted near the premises of Mercedes Benz India Pvt Ltd in Pune’s Chakan MIDC area in the early hours of Thursday.

Amrut Shinde, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Junnar Division, said the leopard was spotted crossing the road outside the premises of the Mercedes Benz plant around 2 am on Thursday. “The surrounding area mainly consists of open barren land. No further movement of the animal was observed thereafter,” he said.

Shinde said a team from the state forest department inspected the site, recorded the location on video, and conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area. “However, no other indirect evidence of leopard movement was found,” he said.