Now, leopard spotted near Mercedes Benz plant in Pune’s Chakan

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A leopard was spotted near the premises of Mercedes Benz India Pvt Ltd in Pune’s Chakan MIDC area in the early hours of Thursday.
Amrut Shinde, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Junnar Division, said the leopard was spotted crossing the road outside the premises of the Mercedes Benz plant around 2 am on Thursday. “The surrounding area mainly consists of open barren land. No further movement of the animal was observed thereafter,” he said.
Shinde said a team from the state forest department inspected the site, recorded the location on video, and conducted a thorough search of the surrounding area. “However, no other indirect evidence of leopard movement was found,” he said.
Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the forest department has placed two active trap cages at the location. “The staff concerned has been sensitised. Our rescue team is also continuously patrolling the area to monitor the situation,” Shinde said.
In the last few months, leopards have been cited at several locations in urban areas of Pune. A leopard, which was spotted several times at the Pune International Airport in Lohegaon, was captured in the early hours of December 12, 2025, after an eight-hour-long intensive multi-agency operation throughout the night led by the Pune forest department, in collaboration with RESQ Charitable Trust, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and airport authorities. Also, leopards were spotted in Mundhwa, Aundh, Bavdhan, and Pashan areas of the city in November and December last year.