Leopard sighted on campus of key defence institute in Pune

DIAT is a key research, development and training facility of the Department of Defence Research and Development of the Ministry of Defence. It is located near the Khadakwasla dam reservoir.

DIAT officials said some security personnel spotted a leopard in an area of the campus with dense tree cover on Tuesday night. Security personnel were alerted by the constant barking of the dogs and then they saw a leopard on a tree.

THE FOREST Department has launched a search operation after a leopard was sighted on the campus of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) at Girinagar in Pune late on Tuesday.

DIAT is a key research, development and training facility of the Department of Defence Research and Development of the Ministry of Defence. It is located near the Khadakwasla dam reservoir.

DIAT officials said some security personnel spotted a leopard in an area of the campus with dense tree cover on Tuesday night. Security personnel were alerted by the constant barking of the dogs and then they saw a leopard on a tree. “Security guards also recorded a video of the leopard getting down from the tree. The officers subsequently informed forest department,” said an officer.

