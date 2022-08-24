scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Leopard sighted again in Pune’s DRDO facility, search continues

The leopard was sighted again in an area near a water tank after a thermal camera captured the movement. The movement precautions are set to continue, said officials.

The forest department has also installed trap cages and personnel with tranquilising darts have been kept on standby, officials said. (representative photo)

The operation to rescue a leopard continued on the campus of the Research and Development Establishment (R&DE), a key facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Alandi Road in Pune, after the animal was sighted again late Tuesday night.

Several movement precautions were put in place in the R&DE campus throughout the day on Tuesday as the search operation that was launched before dawn could not locate the animal till late in the evening. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/leopard-drdo-pune-forest-dept-respond-8106605/) However, late in the night, the leopard was again sighted in an area near a water tank after a thermal camera captured the movement.

The forest department patrolling party confirmed the presence of the leopard inside the campus late in the night. However, the immediate rescue of the animal could not be done. The forest department has also installed trap cages and personnel with tranquilising darts have been kept on standby, officials said.

Forest department teams have also briefed the DRDO officials and staffers on the various precautionary measures that need to be taken while the search and rescue operation is on. The movement precautions will remain in force till the leopard is located or it is definitively confirmed that it has gone back into the forest area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

Teams from the Pune forest department and wildlife rescue experts from ResQ Charitable Trust had launched an elaborate search operation in the early hours of Tuesday after the leopard was sighted around 3.30 am inside the campus. Camera drones and camera traps were deployed for the search and rescue operation of the leopard. Thermal cameras are also being used and a trained canine squad of the forest department will also be brought in for the search operation later on Wednesday, officials said.

More from Pune

The region where the leopard was sighted has thick tree cover and is located adjacent to a dense forest area. Along with R&DE, the area has two other defence establishments — General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) and Centre of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) and also of a Training Battalion of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:09:21 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Farmer who bought flight tickets for his workers during pandemic found dead at temple

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement