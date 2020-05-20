Leopard rescued from 45-foot-deep well

The villagers had cordoned off the area and lowered a makeshift platform for the leopard to climb onto for temporary support until the rescue teams arrived. Kamleshwar Singh (Representational) The villagers had cordoned off the area and lowered a makeshift platform for the leopard to climb onto for temporary support until the rescue teams arrived. Kamleshwar Singh (Representational)

An adult male leopard was rescued on Wednesday from a 45-foot-deep well in Otur village in Junnar taluka, Pune.

Villagers called the forest department and the Wildlife SOS team at Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar.

“Struggling to stay afloat by paddling for hours had drained the seemingly powerful leopard, and it was at the fatal risk of drowning in waist-deep water,” a statement released by Wildlife SOS on Wednesday said.

While the Wildlife SOS rescuers and a team of forest officers geared up to conduct the rescue operation, villagers cordoned off the area and lowered a makeshift platform for the leopard to climb onto for temporary support. On arrival, the rescue team rolled out the extraction plan and lowered a trap cage into the well. After a few attempts, the leopard successfully climbed into the trap cage and was rescued from a near death situation, the statement added.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “We are grateful to the villagers and forest officers for making this rescue a success. The collective efforts of the teams have in the past led to many such operations to mitigate man-leopard conflict in the region and helping wild animals in distress.”

