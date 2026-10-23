Leopard found dead with snare-like object around abdomen in Maval, probe on

A leopard was found dead on farmland in Mau village of Pune district’s Maval taluka on Thursday morning, with a snare-like object found around its abdomen. The forest department has registered an offence and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Abhijit Waykos, local residents alerted the forest department around 10.30 am after spotting the leopard entangled in a wire mesh fence around farmland owned by Shrikant Chavan.

A team of forest officials reached the spot, along with experts from the Wildlife Rapid Rescue Unit and ResQ Charitable Trust, who were called in to examine the animal.