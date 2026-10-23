Leopard found dead with snare-like object around abdomen in Maval, probe on

A leopard was found dead on farmland in Mau village of Pune district’s Maval taluka on Thursday morning, with a snare-like object found around its abdomen. The forest department has registered an offence and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.
According to a press release issued by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Abhijit Waykos, local residents alerted the forest department around 10.30 am after spotting the leopard entangled in a wire mesh fence around farmland owned by Shrikant Chavan.
A team of forest officials reached the spot, along with experts from the Wildlife Rapid Rescue Unit and ResQ Charitable Trust, who were called in to examine the animal.
A preliminary inspection confirmed that the leopard, a male estimated to be around five years old, was dead.
“A snare-like object was found around the stomach of the leopard. So an inquiry was initiated to confirm how the leopard died. Postmortem of the leopard was performed as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), at the transit treatment centre in Bavdhan,” said Assistant Conservator of Forests Mangest Tate.
Forest officials said the postmortem report would help establish the cause of death. An offence has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and further investigation is under way.
Range Forest Officer Somnath Takawale is investigating the case, the press release stated.