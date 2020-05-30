Leopard enters residential area in Nashik, attacks two

The victims sustained minor injuries, the official said, adding that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area. (File) The victims sustained minor injuries, the official said, adding that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area. (File)

Two persons were attacked by a leopard in Indira Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Nashik city in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the leopard entered Rajsarathi Housing Society in Indira Nagar, an official said.

The animal attacked a senior citizen on the building’s staircase and when he raised an alarm, it ran outside and proceeded to attack a passerby, the official said.

Both police and forest officials were alerted immediately, but the leopard could not be traced, he said.

The victims sustained minor injuries, the official said, adding that the incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

According to some reports, prior to Indira Nagar, the leopard was spotted in Mumbai Naka area and at Tidke Colony in the city.

