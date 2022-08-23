scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Leopard sighted at DRDO facility in Pune, teams from forest dept respond

Officials said the leopard was first spotted around 3 am by security personnel of the Research and Development Establishment, Engineers (R&DE) on CCTV cameras.

The leopard was present in an area where research facilities of the establishment are located. No one was present there at the time, officials added. (Representational)

Teams from the Pune forest department have responded after a leopard was sighted in the early hours of Tuesday inside the campus of the Research and Development Establishment, Engineers (R&DE), a facility of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) located on Alandi Road in Pune.

Officials said that the leopard was first sighted around 3 am by security personnel of the establishment on the CCTV cameras installed across the campus. The leopard was present in an area where research facilities of the establishment are located. No one was present there at the time, they added.

Deputy conservator of forests (Pune division) Rahul Patil said, “Our teams are at the spot and rescue operation for the leopard is currently on.”

Officials said that facilities around the spot where the leopard was sighted were kept closed on Tuesday morning and a perimeter has been secured by the security personnel. The location of the leopard sighting is very close to the forest area inside the campus which also extends outside.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

R&DE (Engineers), a premier facility of the DRDO, is engaged in the indigenous development of various engineering systems for the Indian defence forces.

More from Pune

Earlier this year, in the third week of March, a leopard had ventured into the campus of Mercedes-Benz India in Pune’s Chakan. The animal was rescued before noon by forest department personnel and wildlife rescue experts with the help of local police.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:41:18 pm
Next Story

Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 update next year, confirms company

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | Delhi must find its way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement