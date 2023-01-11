scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Two injured in leopard attack in Shirur

Range Forest Officer, Shirur, Manohar Mhasekar said, "Two persons were attacked by leopards while working in the farm. Both sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are receiving treatment and are out of danger."

Two persons were injured in an attack by a leopard when they were working in their farm in a village in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Tuesday morning.

Both the injured were taken to nearby hospitals and were receiving treatment, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning around 11 am in Amadabad village of Shirur taluka, located nearly 70 kilometres from Pune city.

The injured persons have been identified as Vikas Ratan Jadhav and Vaibhav Mohan Jadhav, both of whom are in their 20s.

Range Forest Officer, Shirur, Manohar Mhasekar said, “Two persons were attacked by leopards while working in the farm. Both sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. They are receiving treatment and are out of danger.”

He further said, “We have intensified patrolling and vigil in the area.”

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 04:35 IST
