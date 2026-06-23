Legislative Council Polls | Arrogance of power of BJP-Mahayuti evident: Congress

The Congress party fights elections to protect democracy and the Constitution, but the ruling party is creating chaos using the power of money.

The arrogance of power of the ruling BJP-Mahayuti was evident in the elections held for the 17 Legislative Council seats and following the principle of ‘Might is Right’, the ruling party utilised every tactic—diplomacy, money, force, and division—during this election, said MPCC president Harshavardhan Sapkal on Monday.

“The BJP’s stance is one of bullying, and they have begun their march toward ‘One Nation, One Party’ by first eliminating the opposition and then their own allies,” he said.

Speaking on the election results, Sapkal further said that in a democratic system, elections should be held in a fair and fear-free environment. “However, we have not seen a healthy electoral picture for the past few years. The ruling BJP-Mahayuti is winning elections by misusing power, with the administration and the Election Commission aiding them.