Legislative Council elections: MVA holds campaign meeting for candidates, confident of victory

“The BJP is spending money recklessly in elections and playing a game of ‘paisa fek tamasha dekh’. Its arrogance that elections can be won through money power has been growing. Bring down this arrogance in the Legislative Council elections and show that votes cannot be bought in a democracy,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Harshvardhan Sapkal said on Saturday.

He appealed to voters to ensure the victory of all Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in Legislative Council elections.

A campaign meeting was held at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir in Pune in support of MVA candidates Prof Jayant Asgaonkar and Harshada Deshmukh Jadhav, contesting from the Pune teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies, respectively.