Legal guarantee for MSP: Over 220 farmers’ bodies will go door-to-door to spread awareness across country

Over 220 farmers’ organisations have decided to visit individual houses across the country to educate farmers about the need for a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. This comes after the recent massive show of strength by the organisations in Punjab Khor village near Delhi.

Former MP and farmers’ leader Raju Shetti along with other farm organisations in the country have taken up the fight for legal guarantee to MSP. Shetti had during his tenure as MP brought in a private member bill to guarantee MSP to the farmers. Shetti and other farm organisations had hit the streets demanding a legal guarantee for MSP for crops as the government brought in the three farm laws, which were later withdrawn.

The first meeting witnessed the farmers’ organisation reaching out to farmers in northeast to take their fight. The farmers’ leaders in the meeting organised earlier this week deliberated on how to take forward their movement. It was decided that a massive awareness drive would be held at the village level. Shetti told The Indian Express Tuesday that the need was felt to ensure maximum participation of the farmers for this and to covert the same to a people’s movement. “We will take to individual households to educate farmers about the necessity about the law. The withdrawal of the three farm laws was possible because of people’s participation and we want to build up momentum for the legal guarantee of MSP also,” he said. Shetti said the farm organisation would hold micro meetings and awareness drive, adding the gram sabhas would also be asked to pass a resolution demanding the same.

Shetti said the resolutions of the gram sabhas would be presented on June 23 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to get the law passed in the ensuing session of the Parliament.