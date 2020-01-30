Left-aligned student outfits should be banned: JNU’s ABVP secretary

Jangid accused members from Left-aligned student wings of beating up students who only “wanted to resume their studies”. Jangid accused members from Left-aligned student wings of beating up students who only “wanted to resume their studies”.

Weeks after violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi, the secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) JNU unit, Manish Jangid, said academic activities, student registration and examinations should resume. He also called for a “countrywide ban” on Left-aligned student organisations such as All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) for “resorting to violence”.

Jangid accused members from Left-aligned student wings of beating up students who only “wanted to resume their studies”. “It was a planned move to prevent students from registration and from pursuing their studies. Around 8,000 students study here and the actions of some 300 are defaming the university. The culprits should be punished,” he added.

He also alleged that a number of ABVP activists staying in Periyar and Sabarmati hostels were assaulted. “The opposition and its leaders had chalked out a conspiracy to defame the ABVP and they claimed that our organisation was involved in the violence on campus. Many ABVP workers were injured in the attack and we have submitted primary evidence to media and police,” he said.

