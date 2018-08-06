Lectures, protests planned on Aug 20 to mark Scientific Temper Day

Narendra Dabholkar Narendra Dabholkar

Five years after doctor and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar was murdered, scientists from across the state will mark his death anniversary – August 20 – as National Scientific Temper Day. A week-long lecture series has been planned this month across colleges and schools in the state to promote rationality, scientific thought and innovation. The event is expected to see the participation of many prominent scientists. In Mumbai, over 20 scientists from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Tata Institute of Social Science, University of Mumbai and other prominent institutes will deliver lectures on ‘Scientific temper and the art of questioning’.

“We have tied up with 25 schools and colleges for the lectures between August 15 and 22. We are in talks with more schools and colleges. The idea is to talk to students and encourage them to question everything they come across,” said Aniket Sule, a scientist from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education at TIFR.

The idea is to spread rational thought that arose during the second edition of March for Science that was held earlier this year. In Pune, the National Scientific Temper Day will be observed over two days. While talks by prominent scientists would be organised on August 19, a protest march to mark the fifth death anniversary of Dabholkar is scheduled to be held on August 20.

Cosmologist Jayant Narlikar, senior scientists Satyajit Rath, Vivek Monteiro and Mukta Dabholkar, the daughter of the rationalist and founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), are scheduled to speak at the event. The events would be organised by All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN), MANS, Lokvidnyan Sanghatana, and the Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts.

“Hundreds of scientists, members from labour unions, teachers’ unions, NGOs and Peoples’ Science organisations will come together. The idea is to spread awareness regarding the need to have a scientific temper,” said Geeta Mahashabde, an executive committee member of AIPSN.

The AIPSN and MANS have also urged organisations and scientific institutions to organise activities on August 20 to mark the day as National Science and Technology Day (NSTD).

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App