Lecture series on Bhagavad Gita in Pune from November 23

As part of a lecture series, Sunanda Leelaram, daughter-disciple of renowned Vedanta philosopher Swami A Parthasarathy, will be speaking on chapter 10 of the Bhagavad Gita in Pune between November 23 and 27.

The event will be held at Nehru Memorial Hall from 6.45 pm to 8pm. Leelaram is expected to present the chapter “in a manner that can be understood and applied in day-to-day living”.

Having imbibed Vedanta, an ancient philosophy of India, for over four decades, she has addressed audiences across continents, including at the Young Presidents Organisation, Harvard Business School and Oxford University, over the past 40 years.

Her discourses are aimed at presenting Vedanta in a modern context.

The event is open to all with no entry fee.