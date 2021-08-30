scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Learn from Kerala, need to be cautious during festivals: Rajesh Tope on Covid cases

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 30, 2021 10:45:15 am
Maharashtra has been assured by the Centre of receiving as many as 1.70 crore vaccine doses in September, says Health Minister Tope.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has made a strong case for exercising caution and following Covid-appropriate behaviour, with several festivals like the Ganesh festival, Dussehra and Diwali around the corner. “We need to take learnings from Kerala which saw a massive spike in Covid cases [an approximate 31,000 in a day] post-Onam. We have to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Tope said.

Maharashtra has to date reported over 64.56 lakh Covid-19 infections and 1.37 lakh deaths. There are 52,844 active Covid-19 cases in the state. Tope has also said that in some districts, where there are not many Covid-19 cases, some schools can be reopened. Towards that end, the state is taking various measures like vaccinating both teaching and non-teaching staff before September 5.

While several are waiting for the Covid-19 vaccine dose, Tope said that they have been assured by the Centre of receiving as many as 1.70 crore vaccine doses in September. Maharashtra has administered over 11 lakh vaccine doses in a single day. “We have the capacity of administering more than 15 lakh vaccine doses and are waiting for adequate supply from the Centre,” Tope said.

