Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Leaking roof stops three badminton matches, PDMBA blames ‘heavy rain’

As rainwater leaked onto the courts, players withdrew to the sidelines. Soon, organisers rushed in with empty buckets which were placed under the leaking roof. The matches remained suspended for half-an-hour.

The matches remained suspended for half-an-hour. (Express)

At least three international badminton matches were disrupted for more than half-an-hour after the roof started leaking following heavy rain in the city on Saturday. The three matches were semi-final matches of the India Junior International Grand Prix 2022 at the PE Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

As rainwater leaked onto the courts, players withdrew to the sidelines. Soon, organisers rushed in with empty buckets which were placed under the leaking roof.

“PDMBA Modern complex was supposed to have world-class facilities. However, it has brought shame to our country today as its pathetic maintenance has been laid bare. Leakage from the roof affected at least three matches and buckets had to be brought in to collect the dripping rainwater. It stopped a semi-final match between India and Thailand,” said Raj Singh, a senior badminton player.

Ranjeet Natu, honorary secretary of Poona District and Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA), said, “For the last two days there had been heavy rainfall but the roof did not leak. However, today’s rain was heavier than usual, resulting in some portions of the roof giving way and leading to minor leaks.”

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:24:09 am
Pakistani spy arrested in Kishtwar: police

