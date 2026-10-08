Leaked papers, cancelled government exams, no new dates: MPSC protests grow in Maharashtra

Fadnavis tries to damage control, indicates also open to change of MPSC chief. But problems with successive exams, including those held last year for which recruitment is in motion, fuel anger

Written by: Shubham Kurale, Soham Shah
6 min readPuneOct 8, 2026 05:30 AM IST
MPSC protests continue, MPSC paper leak, MPSC protests, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), Devendra Fadnavis government, MPSC protests intensify, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs“My demand is that the wrongdoers be removed, and the commission adhere to strict exam schedules and transparent conduct,” Mahale says. Topping the demand for him and others is the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.
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Rahul Mahale, 29, had a simple plan: give the State Services Main Exam this month, write the Group-B Main in December, exit the long preparation phase finally, and end the monetary drain it caused on his parents. Then, his hopes vanished.

Mahale is among the thousands of aspirants sitting for exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), who have been protesting in Pune – an MPSC exam hub – since October 2.

The exam that Mahale was preparing for, having passed the Prelims for the State Civil Services, has been postponed with no new dates announced, since irregularities were found in tests conducted by the MPSC.

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Also Read | BJP’s ‘nightlife’ jibe at MPSC students’ protest

“My demand is that the wrongdoers be removed, and the commission adhere to strict exam schedules and transparent conduct,” Mahale says. Topping the demand for him and others is the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

With the government on the backfoot since the NEET paper leak protests, the Opposition, including the Congress, NCP (SP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Cockroach Janta Party, has lent its weight to the MPSC protests. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has also spoken up for the aspirants.

Also Read | Two of three MPSC protests continue, one withdrawn after Bombay High Court hearing

At least one leader of the ruling coalition, Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar, has visited the protest site. He promised the aspirants that he would take up their demand to remove the MPSC chief “personally with the CM”.

On Monday, in one of its biggest concessions to the demands of the aspirants, the Fadnavis government sent a recommendation to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma proposing a committee to examine the conduct of former and incumbent MPSC chairpersons and members.

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The CM had earlier said Bhimanwar held a “constitutional” post and hence could not be removed arbitrarily. His recommendation to the Governor was made under Article 317 of the Constitution, which deals with the removal and suspension of chairpersons and members of public service commissions.

On Wednesday, hearing a petition by some Pune residents, the Bombay High Court said it was the government’s duty to ensure that public recruitment exams are conducted impartially, adding: “If they (students) lack opportunities and (believe) there has been hanky panky, they have the right to agitate. Because they have given hours of study… The protesters are students… not anti-social elements.”

Also Read | ‘Trust court, go study’: Bombay HC appeals to MPSC protesters, seeks fair exams, recruitment

A drug inspector exam

On June 12, results were declared for the drug inspector posts exam conducted by the MPSC in March, selecting 506 applicants for the interview round. A little over a month after the results came out, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar held a press conference claiming that the paper had been leaked.

It took another month before the MPSC admitted this had happened, and on August 25, it cancelled the recruitment process. By then, of the 506 who qualified for the interview stage, interviews had been conducted for 488 and a provisional general merit list of 485 had been declared.

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Soon after, the State Services Main Exam 2025 conducted by the MPSC in November last year for 139 vacancies, whose result shortlisting candidates for interviews was declared on August 25 this year, came under a cloud. Widespread protests alleged irregularities in the evaluation of questions requiring descriptive answers – a new format introduced only last year – and questioned the unusual variations in marks.

Also Read | As MPSC protests intensify, Pune BJP warns Rohit Pawar against bandh

On September 10, Rohit Pawar held another press conference, where he claimed MPSC chief Bhimanwar was close to Fadnavis, and that his record was marked by several controversies.

Bhimanwar defended himself saying he took charge of the MPSC only in April this year, and that the alleged irregularities predated his tenure.

On September 11, in a further escalation, members of the Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade blackened the face of then MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar at the commission’s head office in Navi Mumbai.

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On September 28, the MPSC announced postponement of the State Services Main Exam 2026, which was to begin on October 3, citing requests from aspirants, parents, student organisations and elected representatives. It also said it would re-evaluate the answer sheets for the 2025 exam, and deferred the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Main Examination 2026 and the Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination, without announcing revised schedules for any of the three.

Also Read | MPSC training test scrapped at 2 centres after computer glitches, delays

Damage control

By mid-August, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already announced a complete review of the MPSC system. As part of this, a seven-member committee was asked to visit each Revenue Division, consult students, representatives of educational institutions and other stakeholders, and submit a report by the end of the year.

With tempers rising, on October 2, the government transferred Harpalkar.

While the government seems to have relented on its position regarding Bhimanwar now, the protesters are also divided over their main demands. If for one group, the main thing is the MPSC chief’s removal, another wants the descriptive pattern of exams scrapped, while yet another opposes any return to the objective format.

One of the members of the second group of protesters, Dhuldev Tele, 27, says the wide variation in the Mains marks showed that the MPSC lacked the mechanism and experts to evaluate descriptive papers fairly.

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But Amar Khose (21), who says he has spent “lakhs of rupees” preparing for the State Services Main Exam since 2023, is opposed to a change in format. Preparing for an optional subject alone cost him Rs 70,000, he says, and now the MPSC has decided it will not be a part of the 2027 exam. “If the Mains shift to the objective pattern too, it will be a major setback for lakhs like me who have studied hard for the descriptive format,” Khose says.

Madhuri Netake (29), an aspirant from Karjat, says the cancellations could not have come at a worse time. Most protesters belong to agrarian families from rural regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra, which are already battling drought. “The financial burden is just getting heavier,” she says.

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Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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