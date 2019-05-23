Leader of Arun Gawli’s Akhil Bharatiya Sena, two others arrested under Arms Act

Three persons, including an office-bearer of underworld don Arun Gawli’s political party Akhil Bharatiya Sena, have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Police have also recovered two country-made pistols and five live cartridges from their possession.

Police have identified the three accused as Charan Balasaheb Thakar (26), Pradip Shivaji Khandge (28) and Raju Shivlal Pardeshi (59).

A team of the Crime Branch, led by Senior Police Inspector Uttam Tangade, laid a trap and nabbed Thakar from Kelgaon Road area in Alandi on Tuesday. Police recovered a pistol and a live cartridge from his possession.

An offence was lodged against Thakar at the Alandi police station under sections of the Arms Act. Probe revealed that Thakar had purchased the pistol from Khandge, who was arrested. His interrogation revealed that he had procured two pistols from a firearms dealer from Madhya Pradesh and later sold one to Thakar and another one to Pardeshi. When police arrested Pardeshi, they recovered a pistol and four cartridges from his possession.

A press release issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police stated that Thakar, a history-sheeter, was also the Maval taluka president of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena.