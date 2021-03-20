Leader of ’14-12 (KR)’ burglary gang among four arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police

Police officials said that the cause of the fire is under investigation and any negligence on part of the company would attract a case under penal provisions.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested four persons including the leader of the dreaded “14-12 (KR)” gang and a notorious criminal earlier booked in as many as 87 house break-in thefts.

Police have identified the four accused as Kiran Gurunath Rathod (23), Bhagatsingh Bhada (19), both residents of Dighi, Jaywant alias Jaidya Govardhan Gaikwad (32) of Aundh and Sachin Dhanraj Pawar (28) of Moshi.

A press release issued today by senior police inspector Shankar Avtade of Bhosari police station stated that Kiran Rathod is leader of the infamous “14-12 (KR)” gang. He and his accomplices had allegedly robbed a shop owner at knife point recently, following which an offence was lodged against them at the Bhosari police station.

During investigation, teams led by inspector Jitendra Kadam, assistant inspector Siddheshwar Kailase launched a search for the accused persons. Acting on a tip-off to policemen Ganesh Savant and Sameer Raskar, cops arrested Rathod and Bhada from Aundhe village in Khed taluka of Pune district. Search is on for their accomplices.

Police have so far confirmed their involvement in nine burglaries. Valuables worth Rs 4.21 lakhs were recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, a team of police sub inspectors Mahendra Gadhave arrested Jaidya Gaikwad and his aide Pawar.

Police said Jaidya is a history sheeter earlier booked in 87 house break-ins in different parts of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 6.1 lakhs from the duo. Probe is on regarding their involvement in five more thefts