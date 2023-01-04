Jagtap remained a fighter till the end

IF Laxman Jagtap’s name was synonymous with development, he was also known for his fighting spirit in Pimpri-Chinchwad and beyond. His close aides, BJP leaders and workers and even opponents say Jagtap’s style of functioning was “highly inspirational”.

His never-say-die spirit was much on display when he first contested the state council election in 2004 as a rebel NCP candidate. He was pitted against the Congress’ official nominee in the Pune local self-government body poll. An independent candidate in such elections has slim chances of emerging victorious as party councillors, corporators and members are known to vote en masse for the official candidate following the party whip. But when it came to Jagtap, he showed he not only won the hearts of the elected members but their vote too. He won the election hands down.

Jagtap then fought hard for getting the illegal constructions regularised. When things were not happening to his liking, he quit the NCP and shifted to the BJP. And days before he died, the government conceded to his demands of scrapping penalty tax and regularising some of the illegal structures.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil paying last respects to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap who passed away this morning. Jagtap was created with State honours. Express photograph by Rajesh Stephan. 03/01/2023, Pune Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil paying last respects to BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap who passed away this morning. Jagtap was created with State honours. Express photograph by Rajesh Stephan. 03/01/2023, Pune

In the 2017 election, when the NCP was on a high — claiming that it had implemented several development projects in the industrial city, Jagtap had the odds stacked against him. But he swung them in his favour, helping the BJP win power for the first time in the PCMC.

And in June when every vote mattered for the BJP in the council elections, Jagtap, who was down with a serious ailment and was even unable to walk, still made it to Mumbai to vote in the elections. The BJP emerged triumphant and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Jagtap and BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, who passed away recently. He credited BJP’s victory to both the MLAs. “Nation and party first for me…,” he had told this paper then.

For months, he battled cancer and was not ready to give up easily. He sought different medical treatment and at different places, exercised hard and kept himself busy. The only setback he suffered in his political career was when he lost to Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne from Maval Lok Sabha seat in 2014. “I lost in the Modi wave…Not just me, many bigwigs fell by the wayside,” he had said.

Congress leader Babu Nair said, “Jagtap’s death is a big loss for Pimpri-Chinchwad. No one will be able to match his political acumen. He was sort of an invincible leader. The way he brought victory to the BJP in the 2017 PCMC elections was highly admirable. His fighting spirit was visible throughout his career.”

Sanjay Shendge, a BJP leader, said, “Laxmanbhau inspired confidence in BJP rank and file. His very presence showed that the party can achieve the impossible. The way he spoke and the way he carried the party on his shoulders was seen to be believed. With him around, the party was confident that no challenge can be a bigger one. Because we had someone who will fight hard and bring us victory despite odds.”

Vilas Lande, former mayor and NCP leader, said, “We were close relatives. I knew Laxman from childhood. Right from childhood, he was tenacious, dedicated and hard-working. He never gave up anything easily. If he took up a challenge, he will ensure that he carried it to its logical conclusion.”