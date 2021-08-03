Lax security, deserted areas: Pattern behind Pune ATM heists

The burglars also seem to have used different methods to steal cash from the ATMs. (Representational)

A pattern appears to have emerged from the string of recent ATM heists in Pune. The burglars have only targetted kiosks with inadequate security cover and located in industrial areas.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police alone have reported as many as 12 cases of ATM heists — either successful or attempted — since January 1 this year. Out of these, the police have cracked five cases, while the other seven are being probed by dedicated teams from the police stations and the crime branch.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said, “Most of these cases have taken place in the industrial areas where there is a presence of people predominantly during the day, while during the night most of these areas are deserted. The burglars are taking advantage of this. However, we have observed that despite very clear guidelines from the RBI and repeated communication from the police, these banks or other entities running these ATMs have failed to put in place adequate security covers. This was the case at all the places which have reported these instances.”

The police have now started charging bank officials for failing to take necessary measures to secure these ATMs.

“Holding them accountable for these lapses, we have started filing offences against the banks and local entities that manage the kiosks. We will continue to do so as and when lapses are revealed,” Krishna Prakash added,

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “The directives issued to banks and ATM managing entities are very elaborate. They pertain to alarm systems and their links to cell phones of the officials, security cameras and their specifications, armed security guard deployment, lighting arrangements, location of the kiosk, checking of CCTV footage etc, construction of the kiosks etc. In the cases of ATMs that have been targeted, these directives were blatantly flouted.”

DCP Ippar added, “These bank officials and local entities are being booked because these are lapses on the institutional level. By not taking these steps they are, in fact, abetting the crime.

“Incidentally, in one of the heists, a bank employee had joined hands with robbers to steal the cash from the ATM. In four cases of ATM heists over the last month, we have booked bank and local franchise entities. We have also increased patrolling in these vulnerable areas and are coordinating with industrial bodies.”

The burglars also seem to have used different methods to steal cash from the ATMs. In two recent cases — one in Ranjangaon and another in Chakan, both industrial areas — an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used. In some cases, gas cutters were used while in another, a car was used to dislodge an entire cash dispenser by tugging it with a rope.

A senior police officer said, “Most of these ATM kiosks are insured through their institutional process. We believe that because of this, the institutions don’t bother taking adequate security measures. ATMs at secluded locations, badly lit areas, areas with only commercial activity during the day are being targeted. We have identified these patterns and are working on patrolling mechanisms in coordination with various industrial bodies from different regions. But lack of manpower at individual police stations in Pimpri Chinchwad remains an issue.”