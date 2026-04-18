Pune lawyer, wife and minor daughter booked for murdering assistant, suspecting affair

A Pune lawyer, his wife, and their minor daughter have been booked for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old woman employed at his office, suspecting that she had an affair with him, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday. The victim had been working as the advocate’s assistant at his office for three-and-a-half years. The lawyer’s wife allegedly suspected that the two were having an extramarital affair and decided to murder the woman, a press release issued by the police stated.

On Thursday afternoon, the lawyer’s wife, accompanied by their minor daughter, went to his office and allegedly assaulted the victim repeatedly with a bat and a sharp weapon, after tying her up with a rope. The advocate also participated in the crime, the police alleged. The woman died in the attack.