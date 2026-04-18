Pune lawyer, wife and minor daughter booked for murdering assistant, suspecting affair

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A Pune lawyer, his wife, and their minor daughter have been booked for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old woman employed at his office, suspecting that she had an affair with him, the police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday. The victim had been working as the advocate’s assistant at his office for three-and-a-half years. The lawyer’s wife allegedly suspected that the two were having an extramarital affair and decided to murder the woman, a press release issued by the police stated.
On Thursday afternoon, the lawyer’s wife, accompanied by their minor daughter, went to his office and allegedly assaulted the victim repeatedly with a bat and a sharp weapon, after tying her up with a rope. The advocate also participated in the crime, the police alleged. The woman died in the attack.
When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, her husband called the advocate, who allegedly claimed that she had gone to meet a friend. According to the police, when the victim’s husband failed to reach her on her mobile phone, he went to the advocate’s house at around 7 am on Friday. The door was open, and he allegedly saw his wife’s body lying in a pool of blood, the police said, adding that he then informed the police.
The husband lodged a First Information Report at the jurisdictional police station on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Somay Munde, DCP (Crime) Nikhil Pingle, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajendra Mulik, Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Badakh, and Police Inspector Ram Rajmane reached the spot, following which the advocate and his wife were arrested. The minor was apprehended.
Police said they solved the murder case within six hours.
The accused were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the press release stated. Assistant Police Inspector Nutan Pawar is investigating the case.