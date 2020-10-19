Lawyer missing since Oct 1 murdered, three arrested: Pune police

Police suspect that following an earlier dispute, Shende and two other accused, Phalke and Vandekar, who have criminal records, kidnapped More and murdered him. (Representational image)

Lawyer Umesh Chandrashekhar More, who has been missing since October 1, has been murdered, Pune City Police said on Monday.

Police have arrested three persons, including a lawyer, in connection with the case. They were identified as Kapil Vilas Phalke (34), Deepak Shivaji Vandekar (28) and a lawyer, Rohit Dattatraya Shende (32).

Shende is an accused in a bribery case linked to a land deal litigation registered with the Bund garden police station in 2018, and More was the complainant, said police.

During a press conference on Monday, Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said the accused were arrested on Sunday. The court has remanded them to police custody till October 22 for further investigation.

More had been practicing in the Shivajinagar court for the last few years. According to his family, he went to the court as usual on October 1, but did not return home. His family initially lodged a missing report with the Pune city police.

Then, based on a complaint filed by Umesh’s brother Prashant More, an offence of kidnapping under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station.

Police said the accused have confessed to kidnapping and killing More.

Police said the accused strangulated More, burnt his body and dumped the remains in Tamhini Ghat area. They had also allegedly plcaed More’s cell phone in a truck to mislead the police investigation.

More’s body was recovered from Tamhini Ghat area, said police.

