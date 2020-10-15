Lawyer missing for two weeks, Pune Bar Association members meet police chief

More was also known to be a complainant in a bribery case lodged with the Bundgarden police station last year. He was also handling a few cases in civil court. (Representational)

Police have been unable to find Pune based-lawyer Umesh Chandrashekhar More, who went missing two weeks ago.

A resident of Dhankawadi area, More had been practicing in the Shivajinagar court for the last few years. According to his family, he went to court as usual on October 1, but did not return home. His family initially lodged a missing report with the Pune City Police.

More was not reachable on his cell phone number and social media accounts. All attempts by the family to search for him failed. Then, based on a complaint filed by his brother Prashant More, an offence of kidnapping under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged at the Shivajinagar police station.

Members of the Pune Bar Association held a meeting with the Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Tuesday. “We have requested police to intensify their search for Umesh. The police commissioner has assured us that he will look into the matter,” said advocate Satish Mulik, president of the PBA.

More was also known to be a complainant in a bribery case lodged with the Bundgarden police station last year. He was also handling a few cases in civil court.

Sagar More, another brother of More’s, said, “We are in touch with the police officers. We have also passed on details of the matters of litigation that Umesh was handling and other information to the police. We want the police to investigate the case properly…..We are worried about Umesh. We hope he comes back.”

Police Inspector Manisha Zende said three search teams have been formed, and police teams are also investigating litigation matters involving More. Police are also looking for leads after analysing CCTV footage and phone calls made by More.

