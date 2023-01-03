Lawyer ‘kidnapped’ from Pimpri-Chinchwad found dead near Telangana border

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Police has launched an investigation into the suspected kidnapping and death of a 45-year-old lawyer, Shivshankar Shinde. A resident of Kalewadi area, Shinde was reported missing by his family on December 31.

Officials said a joint probe into his death was being conducted by officials from Wakad police station and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch. An officer from Wakad police station said, “Shinde was last seen at his office on the afternoon of December 31. Later in the night, the family could not contact him but it was thought that he had gone to attend new year celebrations somewhere. However, after he remained untraceable, his family approached us in the early hours of January 1 and filed a missing complaint. The family then filed a case of kidnapping and also reported their suspicions about some persons.”

An officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch said, “We received information on Monday that his body was found near Nanded, on the Maharashtra-Telangana border. Our teams are reaching the spot… a probe will be conducted into the causes and sequence of events leading to the death.”