Lawyer, ‘journalist’ booked for selling alcohol at their residence

Police said the accused do not have a licence to sell liquor. (Representational Image) Police said the accused do not have a licence to sell liquor. (Representational Image)

Four members of a family, including a lawyer and her husband who claims to be a journalist, have been booked for allegedly selling alcohol illegally at their residence in Fursungi area during the lockdown.

Police have identified the accused as Suchita Rahul Harpale (30), her husband Rahul Macchindra Harpale (33), his parents Macchindra Gulab Harpale (61) and Nanda Macchindra Harpale (55), all residents of Chandwadi in Fursungi.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided their residence and recovered a stock of “hathbhatti (country-made liquor)” and other items like plastic cans, carry bags and utensils, together worth Rs. 12,700, from the spot.

Police said the accused do not have a licence to sell liquor. They have been booked under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act.

Police said Suchita is a lawyer and her husband Rahul claims to be a journalist operating an YouTube channel. After being booked, they allegedly threatened action against cops by making complaints to senior police officers.

“We are probing where the accused bought the country-made liquor from… despite the lockdown restrictions. Section 188 of Indian Penal Code might also be invoked against the accused for violating lockdown orders,” said Police Sub-Inspector Ravindra Dhaware.

