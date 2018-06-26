Lawyer arrested for ‘Maoist’ links remanded to magisterial custody till July 4

Surendra Gadling was arrested on June 6 by the Pune City Police. Surendra Gadling was arrested on June 6 by the Pune City Police.

A special court in Shivajinagar Monday sent lawyer Surendra Gadling to magisterial custody remand (MCR) till July 4. Gadling was arrested on June 6 by the Pune City Police with four alleged urban Maoists — Rona Wilson from Delhi, Sudhir Dhawale from Mumbai, Nagpur University professor Shoma Sen and former Prime Minister Rural Development (PMRD) fellow Mahesh Raut from Nagpur.

Gadling had been admitted to a hospital due to cardiac problems for a few days. The court had remanded him to police custody till June 25. He was produced before the court Monday.

The other four accused too were remanded to MCR till July 4 by the court on June 21 as police did not seek their further extension in police custody. However, police have reserved their rights to seek police custody of all five later.

The five suspects were arrested for allegedly working for the banned CPI-Maoist group and for their alleged role in providing Maoist funds to the Elgaar Parishad held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, on the occasion of 200th commemoration of battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

