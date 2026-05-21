Lawrence Bishnoi gang member ordered mall firing: Police

Kuldeep is in jail for Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneUpdated: May 21, 2026 08:22 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member ordered mall firing: PolicePolice teams led by inspectors Sandip Sawant and Nitin Phatangare, assistant inspector H V Mane, sub-inspectors Sameer Londhe and Mayuresh Salunkhe checked about 400 videos captured by CCTV cameras around the furniture mall and other locations. (Special arrangement photo)
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A probe by the Pimpri Chinchwad police revealed that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Kuldeep alias Kashish, who is currently in jail in the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder case, allegedly gave instructions through a social media account to open fire at A J Furniture mall in Punawale last week.

Police arrested three persons from Haridwar in Uttarakhand in the recent firing case. They were identified as Parveen Ramnivas (22), Pankaj Kuldeep (21) and Sagar Ajaypal (21), all hailing from Haryana. A court on Thursday remanded the trio to police custody till May 28 for further investigation.

Two youngsters on motorcycles had allegedly fired bullets at AJ Furniture Mall on Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road in Punawale area of Pimpri Chinchwad around 9.15 pm on May 16. Soon after, an audio clip and screenshot of a Facebook post claiming that the firing was done by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral.

Jagdish Bishnoi, owner of AJ Furniture Mall, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at Ravet police station in Pimpri Chinchwad, in the early hours of May 17.

Police teams led by inspectors Sandip Sawant and Nitin Phatangare, assistant inspector H V Mane, sub-inspectors Sameer Londhe and Mayuresh Salunkhe checked about 400 videos captured by CCTV cameras around the furniture mall and other locations.

Cops got clues about the suspects from a lodge where they had stayed after committing the crime. After a rigorous search for four days at Rohtak in Haryana, a team led by assistant inspector Mane finally nabbed the three accused at Haridwar.

As per a press release issued on Thursday, a prima-facie probe revealed the accused committed the crime as per the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi gang members Aarzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Kuldeep alias Kashish.

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Police said Arzoo is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lonkar is a wanted accused in the murder of former MLA Baba Siddique. Kashish was arrested in June 2022 for his alleged role in the murder of singer politician Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab on May 29 that year. Kashish is currently in jail.

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A senior police officer said, “During interrogation, the accused claimed to have got instructions from a social media account from jailed gangster Kashish to attack the furniture mall in Punawale. Aarzoo Bishnoi supplied two pistols, cartridges and money to them through middlemen. Claims of Kashish’s involvement in the crime are being investigated. He is in jail and may be named as an accused in this offence.”

Police have booked the three arrested accused, along with fugitives Aarzoo Bishnoi and Lonkar, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 3(5), 308(3), 308(5), 308(7), and sections of the Indian Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Shivaji Pawar said, “Accused Parveen and Pankaj opened fire at the furniture mall owner. They are visible in the CCTV footage of the incident. Accused Sagar Ajaypal was actively involved in the conspiracy.”

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As per the FIR in this case, on May 7, an unidentified person made a WhatsApp call to complainant Jagdish Bishnoi’s business partner, Ashokkumar Bishnoi, from an international number, demanding Rs 2 crore and threatening to kill him if the money was not paid.

But Ashokkumar Bishnoi refused to pay any money. Then, on the night of May 16, when Jagdish was sitting at the AJ Furniture Mall, two men came to the spot on a motorcycle and fired about six bullets towards him. Jagdish escaped unhurt, but the bullets hit the mall, police said.

Within sometime, an audio clip emerged in which a person identifying himself as Aarzoo Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack.

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A screenshot of a Facebook post tagging Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar, stated that “Ashok” is an “MD Taskar (drug smuggler)” and hawala operator. The post threatened that this was just a “small trailer” and the next time they would not fire bullets at the Mall, but “into the head”. It also left a warning for the owner of Veer Furniture mall.

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Police said the accused were promised Rs 2.5 lakh to attack the furniture mall owner. After receiving some of the payment in advance and firearms, Parveen and Pankaj allegedly reached Pune via private transport.

They procured a stolen motorcycle from their contacts and used it to commit the crime. An offence regarding theft of this motorcycle was lodged at Kharadi police station. Investigation was underway to recover the firearms and motorcycle as well as arresting the persons who supplied it to the attackers, police said.

Police were also probing whether the same accused made extortion calls over WhatApp to the owner of Veer Furniture, for which a separate FIR was lodged at Dighi police station.

Police were also probing the role of the accused in making similar extortion calls to 37 year old Pimpri-based businessman and film financer Sunny Nana Waghchoure (37), in January this year. As per the FIR lodged by his lawyer, a person claiming to be Shubham Lonkar made a call to Waghchoure demanding Rs 5 crore extortion. Police suspect Bishnoi gang members may have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to make extortion calls.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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