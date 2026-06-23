Police probe role of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after firing at businessman’s office

The firing was reported after alleged extortion calls made to the businessman by suspects claiming to be members of the Bishnoi gang. (File Photo)

Pune city police are investigating the role of a crime syndicate led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after unidentified suspects opened fire and shot four rounds outside a steel businessman’s office late on Monday. The firing was reported after alleged extortion calls made to the businessman by suspects claiming to be members of the Bishnoi gang.

Officials said that the complainant businessman has an office and storage facility in the Fursungi area on Hadapsar Saswad road. On Monday afternoon, the complainant received a call from a man claiming to be a member of the dreaded Bishnoi gang demanding a ransom and threatening harm if not paid. Later in the night, unidentified persons opened fire outside his office. No one was hurt in the incident.