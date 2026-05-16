Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at furniture mall in Pimpri Chinchwad, audio clip surfaces

Two unidentified men opened fire at the AJ Furniture Mall on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday night. Soon after, an audio clip and screenshot of a Facebook post claiming that the firing was done by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral.

The police said two men came to the spot on a two-wheeler around 9.20 pm. Armed with pistols, they fired about six bullets towards the AJ Furniture Mall and then escaped.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but the incident sparked panic in the area. After receiving information, teams of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, including senior officers, rushed to the spot for investigation.