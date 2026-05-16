Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility for firing at furniture mall in Pimpri Chinchwad, audio clip surfaces

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Two unidentified men opened fire at the AJ Furniture Mall on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS Road in Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday night. Soon after, an audio clip and screenshot of a Facebook post claiming that the firing was done by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang went viral.
The police said two men came to the spot on a two-wheeler around 9.20 pm. Armed with pistols, they fired about six bullets towards the AJ Furniture Mall and then escaped.
No casualties were reported in the incident, but the incident sparked panic in the area. After receiving information, teams of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, including senior officers, rushed to the spot for investigation.
While the police launched a probe into the incident, an audio clip emerged in which a person identifying himself as Aarzoo Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Also, a screenshot of a Facebook post tagging Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar, an absconding criminal from the Bishnoi gang, stated that they fired at the mall run by Ashok Nain.
The post in Hindi claimed that Nain is involved in drug smuggling and hawala operations: “We gave him a warning over a phone call, but he is out of his mind due to the arrogance of money….”
The post threatened Nain that this was just a “small trailer”. It also left a warning for one more furniture mall owner.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingle told media persons that a search is underway for the suspects. Ingle said the police have taken a serious note of the audio clip and social media post claiming the attack was carried out by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A complaint in this case has been lodged at the Ravet police station.
In January this year, a person identifying himself as Shubham Lonkar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had allegedly made extortion calls to Pimpri-based businessman and film financer Sunny Nana Waghchoure, 37, over WhatsApp calls.
Waghchoure’s lawyer had then lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sant Tukaram Nagar police station in Pimpri Chinchwad. No arrests were made in that case.
As per the FIR, Waghchoure had received WhatsApp calls and a message from an international number. As stated in the FIR, Lonkar threatened Waghchoure to give Rs 5 crore within five days, or else be murdered like Baba Siddique. The police suspect the accused may have used a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for making extortion calls to Waghchoure.