Law changes as per needs of society: SC Justice Gavai

SUPREME COURT Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Saturday inaugurated a national trial advocacy moot court and judgment writing competition held by Bharati Vidyapeeth’s New Law College.

During his speech, Justice Gavai said, “Law is not static, but it is dynamic. Law is changing according to the needs of society… In the last 70 years of Independence, the sociopolitical changes in the court had an effect in law-making… Contemporary laws were not sufficient so the Domestic Violence Act was passed for immediate relief and maintenance, so changes in the law were made for protection of women… After the rape and murder of Nirbhaya, there were agitations and legislators had to take note of it and Section 376 in the Indian Penal Code was amended.”

Justice Gavai also talked about the Supreme Court’s decision to decriminalise homosexuality. “…to stop terrorism, the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act was passed… New crimes emerged such as white collar crimes, cross-border crimes, benami transactions and for that the Money Laundering Act and the FEMA were passed… Use of internet, advancement of science and technology forced us to amend the Information Technology Act and the Evidence Act, where electronic evidence was allowed,” he said.