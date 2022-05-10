Laundry owner attacked with weapon after he refuses to pay extortion amount

Four persons allegedly attacked a laundry owner with a sharp weapon after he refused to pay them extortion money. The victim Anil Bhuwad (43) lodged the first information report in this case at the Sinhagad police station on Sunday.

Police said Bhuwad runs a laundry in Narhe area. Some history-sheeters including Shivraj Shinde, Manoj Chandane alias Manya and two others allegedly threatened Bhuwad and demanded money from him.

When Bhuwad refused, one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife.

Police said the same accused further attacked one Sameer Ranwade (29) while he was parking a vehicle near a building in Narhe area. Ranawade also lodged an FIR against the accused. Police have arrested Shinde, Chandane and their aide Nikhil Ingle. Search is on for their fourth accomplice.