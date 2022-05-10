scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Laundry owner attacked with weapon after he refuses to pay extortion amount

Police said Bhuwad runs a laundry in Narhe area. Some history-sheeters including Shivraj Shinde, Manoj Chandane alias Manya and two others allegedly threatened Bhuwad and demanded money from him.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 10, 2022 1:07:38 am
When Bhuwad refused, one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife.

Four persons allegedly attacked a laundry owner with a sharp weapon after he refused to pay them extortion money. The victim Anil Bhuwad (43) lodged the first information report in this case at the Sinhagad police station on Sunday.

Police said Bhuwad runs a laundry in Narhe area. Some history-sheeters including Shivraj Shinde, Manoj Chandane alias Manya and two others allegedly threatened Bhuwad and demanded money from him.

When Bhuwad refused, one of the accused allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife.

More from Pune
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said the same accused further attacked one Sameer Ranwade (29) while he was parking a vehicle near a building in Narhe area. Ranawade also lodged an FIR against the accused. Police have arrested Shinde, Chandane and their aide Nikhil Ingle. Search is on for their fourth accomplice.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debatePremium
From Demosthenes to Nehru… why free speech remains stuck in debate
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement